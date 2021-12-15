NCDOR Sets Motor Fuels Tax Rate For 2022

Raleigh, N.C.

In accordance with HB 77, s 4.2., S.L. 2020-91 and North Carolina General Statute Section 105-449.80, the Secretary of Revenue has determined that the motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 will be 38.5 cents per gallon or gallon equivalent.

