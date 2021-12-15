New Bitcoin ATM opens in Catasauqua, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin ATM - D & K Food Mart - Catasauqua, PACATASAUQUA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Catasauqua, PA. The new machine is located in the D&K Food Mart located at 1492 Main St, Catasauqua, PA 18032. The Bitcoin ATM is located just inside the entrance on the left, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available Monday - Saturday and is servicing the entire Catasauqua area, as well as Lehigh region including the Hokendauqua and Northampton neighborhoods.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Catasauqua uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
