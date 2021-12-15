Submit Release
Fastener Person of the Year Award

With Tim being our first winner he has set the standard and raised the bar to a new height for future winners!”
— Mike McGuire
DANIEL ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fastener Person of the Year Award

Mike McGuire, President of Worldwide Fastener Sources.com is pleased to be the proud sponsor and to announce the first recipient of the Fastener Person of the Year Award, Tim O’Keeffe, President of G.L. Huyett, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

The award is based on three major categories, Business Accum, Business Culture and Charitable work. From the time Tim and his wife Carol purchased the company in 1992, Tim has grown the business to be one of leading Master Distributors in the American Fastener Industry. With over 100,000 varied sizes, and types of fasteners and accessories G.L. Huyett is well known for their depth and breadth of product selection. Their commitment to service and quality of product, and technology is second to none.

Tim strongly believes the Company has an obligation to provide opportunities for its employees to grow and to prosper and to take pride in their vocation. G.L. Huyett has grown to be an initiative-taking entrepreneurial Company with an interest in personal improvement, professional development, and commitment to their community. Phrases like “Way of Life™” and Culture of Excellence are continually communicated around the Company offices and warehouse. Mr. O’Keeffe said it best, “To profitably exceed expectations using three principals: Be Honest, Work Hard and Live by the Golden Rule.”

G.L. Huyett Charities supplies the turkeys for the Annual Salvation Army in Salina each Thanksgiving Day, and support Love, Inc., an Ottawa County disadvantaged persons support program; the Ottawa County Fair; and the Ottawa County Community Foundation. 2018, Tim started the G.L. Huyett Community Garden with the belief that life is about helping others and serving humanity while becoming successful. This gives life purpose and value and lends itself to a sense of satisfaction, self-worth, and personal happiness. With establishment of a culture guided by these principles and being active in the community, G.L. Huyett employees are rewarded by the experience of distributing the garden’s harvest around the community, particularly to those in need.

Mike McGuire, commented, “With Tim being our first winner he has set the standard and raised the bar to a new height for future winners!”
