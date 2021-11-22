Worldwide Fastener Buyers Guide Expanded
Fastener catalogs and videos are also a valuable source of information”DANIEL ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Fastener Sources.com announces the launch of its newest version of The Worldwide Fastener Buyers Guide. The most comprehensive informational fastener website in the world, known for its source information, but other features important to the purchasing community in their Technical and Info tabs. The Fastener Glossary approach is not only just the fastener terms, but the terms from additional industries that support the fastener industry like platers and heat treaters.
— Mike McGuire
The usfastenersources.com website which also includes Canadian companies has over 2,100 Fastener Suppliers made up of fastener manufacturers, master distributors, and importers, while the U.S. Fastener Distributors list is over 3,000. In Asia the list is 2,200 Suppliers, 284 Distributors and in Europe the Suppliers make up 797 firms and 466 distributors.
There are currently 112 major fastener categories with over 11,000 specific types of fasteners the PREMIER Supplier can associate their company. The nearly 4,300 fastener tradenames are another way to locate a potential supplier. Each tradename gives a brief product description and the name of the owner of the tradename.
“Fastener Catalogs and Videos are also a valuable source of information”, states Mike McGuire owner and developer of the three fastener sourcing websites. Mike continues, “With mergers and acquisitions very active in the industry among the rapid changes going on in the industry, I strongly suggest checking back often as we make changes almost every day.” To use the website, it is absolutely free/
In these very difficult times with long lead times, delayed shipments and almost daily price increases www.usfastenersources.com can assist in solving some of these problems.
###
Mike McGuire
Worldwide Fastener Sources.com
+1 602-793-2383
mmcguire@worldwidefastenersources.com