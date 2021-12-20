Acclaimed Philanthropist and Founder of PS I Love You’s Patricia Jones Hosts ‘Giving Tuesday’

Patricia Jonens, Founder of P.S I Love You Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed philanthropist Patricia Jones, founder of the organization PS I Love You, hosted an event on November 30, “Giving Tuesday.” The non-profit organization is dedicated to the development and implementation of effective social and emotional learning programs for at-risk youth and teens.

The event encouraged everyone to acknowledge the world around them, and celebrate generosity. “After 12+ months of disconnect, celebrating Giving Tuesday is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect and support those most in need,” says Patricia Jones.

Longtime friend of PS I Love You, Hammitt Inc, also celebrated in the event, with a challenge to grant support to the social and emotional learning programs provided by the nonprofit. Every dollar that was donated on November 30 was matched up to $5,000, thanks to Hammitt Inc’s generosity.

The event was a success in raising money for the 12-week Love4Life program which teaches social and emotional learning (SEL) or Yoga123 (Mind/Body) Program. Love4Life “builds self-confidence, teaches realistic goal-setting, and develops critical life-skills.”

Her students strongly agree with the benefits of the program. “I am really grateful to have this class. Thank you for being here and teaching me how to be a better person,” says Michelle, a Love4Life SEL student.

“Thank you for introducing us to your wonderful program. Believe it or not I’ve changed and become a more confident kid,” says Damian, another Love4Life SEL student.

“This program makes my day and teaches me so much…your program is one of the best around and I thank you for all that you have done,” says Christopher.

"I am extremely astonished at how much your lessons impact my daily life. I have grown much more confident. I am really thankful you came into our lives and changed us for the better,” says Petra.

These youth need the extra motivation, compassion, and positivity that they are lacking somewhere else in their lives. It is Patricia Jones’ mission to provide this to them. Some of the rising concerns that at-risk youth face are high school dropouts, depression, drug abuse, and suicide. Giving Tuesday showed how much the community can come together to help those in need, but the donations do not have to end there.

It is evident that Patricia Jones truly cares about her students and making a difference in their lives, and the holidays are the perfect time to give back to those in need. Whether large or small, every donation makes a difference in these children’s lives and helps Patricia Jones and her team serve the community all year long. To donate, please visit the link below.

https://psiloveyoufoundation.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/psiloveyoufoundation/donation.jsp