Senator Justin Brown’s Legislative Column for Dec. 15, 2021

The Promise of a Child

“The Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” These words, recorded in the Hebrew Bible (what Christians call the Old Testament) foretold the birth of Christ. “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” a revered Christmas carol, was inspired by this passage from the book of Isaiah. Matthew, one of Jesus’ disciples, recalls this prophecy in his account of the first Christmas. It’s a reminder that people of faith had waited and watched for a savior for nearly 800 years. Finally, an angel appeared to shepherds tending their flocks and announced the arrival of a newborn king.

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord,” the disciple Luke wrote, describing the angel’s glad tidings. “And this shall be a sign unto you; You shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”

We read these verses every year about this time, and they fill our hearts with hope. Much like the centuries of faithful Hebrews who held tight to the words of Isaiah, the Christmas story strengthens us. The difference for us, though, is the prophecy has been fulfilled. Beginning with that fateful night in a Bethlehem barnyard, the whole world changed with the birth of one child and our lives are made whole through it.

We weren’t there to witness the multitude of heavenly host praising God, but we hear their words in our hearts at Christmastime. “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

Merry Christmas everyone. I hope your holidays are joyous and our annual celebration of the Christ child’s birth more than two millennium ago renews the promise of Christ in you.

