Four Leaf Properties Announces Acquisition of Ohio Manufactured Home Communities

Four Leaf Properties to Grow Acquired Ohio Properties with New Homes and FLP Lifestyle Experience

Four Leaf Properties is excited to announce the acquisition of our first communities in Ohio. We will bring in new homes as we expand our community of neighbors at both locations.”
— Michael Callaghan
OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Leaf Properties has announced the acquisition of Dover Glen in Wauseon, Ohio and West Unity Estates in West Unity, Ohio adding 188 sites to the portfolio.

Dover Glen and West Unity Estates are family and pet friendly communities offering the pleasures of small town living with a short commute to Toledo and other surrounding towns. Both properties are near recreational areas as well as convenient shopping.

“Four Leaf Properties is excited to announce the acquisition of our first communities in Ohio. We will bring in new homes as we expand our community of neighbors at both locations,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner of Four Leaf Properties. “Our homes deliver incredible value with monthly payments that are often lower than comparable rental units and the cost efficiencies of Ecobee Smart Thermostats, Energy Star Appliances and new home warranties. In today’s world of escalating costs on all fronts, locking into a consistent home payment in a quality community makes so much sense. All residents will also enjoy FLP Life, our resident lifestyle experience that includes events, clubs and parties that make living in our communities awesome.”



About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable. To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com.
