2021-12-15 11:58:00.437 Missouri Lottery's Gift Responsibly Campaign Offers Ideas for Last-Minute Gifts for Children

2021-12-15 11:58:00.437

The Gift Responsibly Campaign raises awareness about the risks associated with adults giving lottery tickets to children as gifts during the holidays. Because research indicates that early exposure to gambling activities such as lottery play can increase the risk of gambling addiction later in life, the Missouri Lottery has released a list of alternative ideas for last-minute shoppers. Gift suggestions from the Campaign include: art supplies, card games, board games, bubble bath, candy or special holiday treats, DVDs, gift cards or money, lotions, nail polishes, picture or chapter books, phone cases, puzzles, stuffed animals, toy cases, video games, and mugs or reusable water bottles. The Campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at the McGill University. The Missouri Lottery is a level 2 supporter of the Gift Responsibly Campaign this year.

“The Missouri Lottery’s Gift Responsibly Campaign encourages adults to avoid giving lottery tickets to children during the holidays,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “As our campaign motto says - lottery tickets aren’t child’s play.”

“We commend the Missouri Lottery for their comprehensive messaging approach to the Gift Responsibly Campaign,” said NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte. “They have gone beyond simply educating the public about the potential harmful effects of adults giving lottery tickets to children. The Missouri Lottery also recognizes that alternative gift ideas, especially when last-minute shopping is occurring, are an important part of the equation.”

About the National Council on Problem Gambling Based in Washington DC, the National Council on Problem Gambling is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction by working with all stakeholders. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling. If gambling becomes a problem, NCPG urges people who gamble, as well as their loved ones, to contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without judgment or shame. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org/chat. Help is available 24/7 - it is free, anonymous and confidential.

About International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University For over 20 years, the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviours at McGill University has been at the forefront of leading-edge research aimed at identifying and understanding the critical factors related to youth gambling issues.