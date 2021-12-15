Bethel Road Restricted for Culvert Repairs in Concord Township

King of Prussia, PA – Bethel Road motorists will encounter a lane closure with flagging between Garnet Mine Road and Featherbed Lane in Concord Township, Delaware County, on Monday, December 20, through Friday, December 24, to repair the culvert carrying Bethel Road over Green Creek, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Built in 1933, the 14-foot-long and 25-foot-wide culvert carries an average of 3564 vehicles a day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

