Pelosi Statement Marking Nine Years Since the Shooting in Newtown  

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking nine years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut: “Nine years ago, twenty innocent children and six educators at Sandy Hook were brutally murdered in an act of evil and terror, bringing devastation to the Newtown community. While we pray the years have eased the anguish of those who lost a loved one, we are in awe of the courage and resilience of families and survivors: turning pain into purpose by leading the charge to finally put an end to the horrors of gun violence. “In the Congress, Democrats are fighting for the action on gun violence that the American people want and our nation so desperately needs. Under the leadership of Congressman Mike Thompson and Whip Jim Clyburn, the Democratic House has passed life-saving legislation, such as the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, to secure universal background checks, and the Enhanced Background Checks Act, to close the deadly Charleston loophole. Just last month, House Democrats passed the historic Build Back Better Act, which will deliver the largest-ever federal investment in community violence intervention initiatives that have been proven to save lives. These measures will help us end the bloodshed and protect our children — and we will not relent until they are enshrined into law. “Nearly a decade after Newtown, an average of over 100 Americans are being killed by gun violence every day, shattering families and terrorizing communities across the country. In the memory of all those we have lost, and strengthened by our survivors’ hopeful spirit, let us renew our resolve to build a world free from gun violence, so that every child may grow up safe, secure and able to reach their fulfillment.” # # #