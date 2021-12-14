Pelosi Statement on House Vote on Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement as the House prepared to pass the compromise bicameral Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act later today. Last week, the House passed its version of this bill:

“The ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Chinese government against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities is a challenge to the conscience of the entire world, which requires forceful and urgent action by the international community. Last week, the Democratic House took a strong step to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its exploitation of forced labor and put an end to this horrific practice with passage of Chairman Jim McGovern’s Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

“We are pleased now to be passing a House-Senate compromise bill that meets the urgency and gravity of this challenge. The House will pass this legislation today and send it to the Senate for swift action and then to President’s desk for his signature.

“Congress, on a bipartisan and bicameral basis, will continue to condemn and confront the CCP’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang and in the region and hold it accountable. If America does not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights any place in the world.”

