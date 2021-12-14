Pelosi Announces SFO to Receive Nearly $50 Million From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law  

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that San Francisco International Airport (SFO) will soon receive $49.35 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for fiscal year 2022 under the historic and bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The airport plans to use these new federal funds towards completing the final phase of the Harvey Milk Terminal 1 – including the construction of a new check-in lobby, which had been postponed due to COVID, and the upgrading of SFO’s electrical power distribution infrastructure in support of SFO’s environmental goals. SFO will receive funds each fiscal year for the next five years, which could vary slightly each year with changing enplanement totals, totaling approximately a quarter billion dollars investment in SFO. “As we ensure our airport delivers world-class service for our city, this new $50 million grant in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will create good-paying jobs making much-needed improvements to SFO,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “With the construction of a new check-in lobby to shorten lines at Harvey Milk Terminal 1 and upgrading of the electrical power distribution infrastructure, this investment will help make air travel to and from the Bay Area safer, easier and more sustainable. Thanks to the leadership of President Biden, House Democrats and our Bay Area Delegation, we are already seeing the impact of this historic legislation: creating good-paying, union jobs in communities across the country and ensuring our nation leads the world in safety, commerce, travel and tourism in air travel.” The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed by President Biden on November 15, 2021, included $15 billion nationwide in formula funding for airport development grants. These projects include improvements to runways and taxiways, terminal development and noise prevention. In addition to guaranteed formula funds, SFO can compete for $5 billion nationally for airport terminal and landside improvements, and the FAA will distribute $5 billion nationally for FAA towers and facilities funding. # # #