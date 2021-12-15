Submit Release
Wildlife Express: learn about a secretive forest dweller, the American marten

You may hear people call American martens pine martens because they live in dense forests. These pointy-faced members of the weasel family are as crafty as they are cute. American martens can grow between 18 and 26 inches long, and spend their days poking around coniferous forests in search of voles, their favorite entree.

You can learn more about these curious critters in December’s issue of Wildlife Express.

Wildlife Express is an Idaho Fish and Game monthly publication about wildlife species and subjects. To read past editions, visit the Wildlife Express webpage.

