Wildlife Express: learn about a secretive forest dweller, the American marten

You may hear people call American martens pine martens because they live in dense forests. These pointy-faced members of the weasel family are as crafty as they are cute. American martens can grow between 18 and 26 inches long, and spend their days poking around coniferous forests in search of voles, their favorite entree.

