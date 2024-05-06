Repair work and improvements to BLM’s Eagle Creek Road on Craig Mountain continue

Joint press release with Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

Work to repair numerous road washouts and damage continues on the Eagle Creek Road in Nez Perce County’s Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. In addition to storm repair work, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is administering an active road reconstruction and improvement contract on the road. To facilitate the planned construction work, the BLM issued a temporary closure order restricting public travel on weekdays. The temporary road closure is in accordance with Federal Register number 2023–08575.

During the temporary closure, use of the road by the public is unavailable on weekdays, although the BLM anticipates opening the road to weekend traffic (5 p.m. Fridays through 8 a.m. Mondays) and on federal holidays. This partial temporary closure allows the contractor to work safely and efficiently along the narrow roadway. Due to weather related delays, construction may continue after the temporary closure expires. For the safety of construction crews and the public, as well as to avoid extended delays, visitors are encouraged to avoid Eagle Creek Road until construction has ceased.

“We recognize the inconvenience to those wishing to use the Eagle Creek Road, however interruptions to the contractor’s efforts by those violating the closure order only delays progress of the repair work,” stated BLM’s Cottonwood Field Manager Richard White. “We look forward to providing safe and dependable access to BLM-managed public lands in the Eagle Creek drainage once repairs and improvement work on the road is completed.”

For alternative routes to access the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, please visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/visit/wma/craig-mountain. For specific information regarding the temporary closure, please visit: https://bit.ly/440cmw0