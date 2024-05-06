Youth Outdoor Skills Day and 125 Celebration set for May 11, at Beaver Dick Park

Each year hundreds of kids and their parents have attended this fun activity. Dozens of area sporting groups will be participating in the event, with fun booths and demonstrations to teach kids the skills they need to safely participate in the hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities that can be found in our area. The activities are all free and will cover a wide range of outdoor related skills:

Archery

Muzzleloading

Hunter Education Gun Safety Training

Outdoor Survival

Rods & Reels – Fishing

Trapping

CAP Trailer

Antlers, Horns, and Furs

Atlatl Throwing

4H-Outdoor Crafts

Hound Hunting

Mule Deer Foundation

Bear Education Trailer

Wildlife Telemetry

Turkey Calling