Youth Outdoor Skills Day and 125 Celebration set for May 11, at Beaver Dick Park

Each year hundreds of kids and their parents have attended this fun activity. Dozens of area sporting groups will be participating in the event, with fun booths and demonstrations to teach kids the skills they need to safely participate in the hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities that can be found in our area. The activities are all free and will cover a wide range of outdoor related skills:

  • Archery
  • Muzzleloading
  • Hunter Education Gun Safety Training
  • Outdoor Survival
  • Rods & Reels – Fishing
  • Trapping
  • CAP Trailer
  • Antlers, Horns, and Furs
  • Atlatl Throwing
  • 4H-Outdoor Crafts
  • Hound Hunting
  • Mule Deer Foundation
  • Bear Education Trailer
  • Wildlife Telemetry
  • Turkey Calling

