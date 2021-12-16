HUGE WIN FOR LOCAL CONTROL OVER CANNABIS

PUBLIC TRANSPARENCY LEADS TO THE TOWN OF GUILFORD OPTING-INTO CANNABIS DISPENSARIES THROUGH REFERENDUM

We complain about our government often, and it's true that it can be difficult to know what’s going on at all times, even in a small town. It is then our prerogative to show up, and pay attention.” — Thomas Quiter

GUILFORD, NEW YORK, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late September, the Town of Guilford decided to opt-out of allowing cannabis dispensaries. Residents of Guilford were largely unaware of this. Republican Town Board member, Matt Retz, fought against this decision. He worked alongside Libertarian State Senate candidate Thomas Quiter to create a petition and put this issue to a public vote. The petition received double the amount of signatures necessary to invoke a referendum.

Quiter and Retz see this as a positive business decision. Many other nearby towns opting-in, while Guilford opts-out, would mean that cannabis oriented businesses would go elsewhere. Meanwhile, allowing Guilford to partake in recreational cannabis sales would create jobs and earn revenue for both the town and Chenango county.

“As a Libertarian, I believe in transparency and local control. With a government either incapable of or unwilling to bring the transparency that facilitates representation, it is then our duty, our need, to participate. Matt Retz participates, and Matt Retz brings us transparency.” says Quiter

When put to a vote, the entire town voted in a nearly 2:1 ratio to opt-IN, with 121 in favor and 67 against.

–

Thomas Daniel Quiter is a 2022 candidate for New York State Senate. He ran in 2020 within District 52, claiming nearly 13% of the vote.