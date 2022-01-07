International Recording Artist Alli' Starr Drops "More" Official Music Video & Announces 'Situationship' EP Release
Alli' Starr Announces the re-release of “More” video January 7, 2022 and “Situationship” EPLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 2021 being the year that RnB’s chart-selling artist used music as a form of therapy, some being completely “Over it” such as Summer Walker, while others were applying “Pressure” like Ari Lennox. International Recording Artist Alli' Starr switched up the narrative for women in RnB with the release of her highly anticipated EP, "Situationship". With a new year beginning Alli' Starr has teamed up with D. Good Publicity for the re-release of her music video “More” premiering exclusively on Hip Hop Weekly January 7, 2022, and her highly anticipated EP “Situationship” dropping Spring of 2022.
The East Chicago, IN, native and Las Vegas resident is claiming 2022 as her breakthrough year with the help of Destiny Good, a veteran Publicist with a notable reputation in the Public Relations industry. Joining the artist on her journey D.Good Publicity is dedicated to taking Alli' Starr to the top. They will be re-releasing her music video for her hit single “More” showing a sexier side of the artist. She will also be dropping her EP “Situationships” , a personable story about her own infidelity. She is connecting with all audiences, being an eclectic artist able to adapt to various genres. Alli’s goal for this year is to take over the U.S charts and continue captivating audiences through her live performances.
With over 18 years of experience singing background for artists such as Chaka Khan, Bobby Womack, Brandy, Johnny Gill, and more. Alli' Starr has also headlined at international venues in several countries including Japan, China, Brazil, and London. She was also selected as a featured singer for the legendary Barbara Streisand’s backing group at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Alli' Starr is no stranger to the stage and performing. She will also be celebrating the talent, memory and performing music from one of the greatest singers of all time Whitney Houston on Thursday, February 10th at the Gatsby’s Super Club inside Gambit Henderson, in Henderson, NV. It's safe to say Alli' Starr is starting 2022 with a bang and well on her way to taking over the charts.
Click Here for "More" Music Video Official World Premiere
To learn more and stay connected with Alli' Starr visit www.allistarr.org and follow Alli' Starr on Starr on (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube)
About More Video
The Music Video "More" Directed by Media Innovations By Dearing gives viewers a salacious experience. Producers Tyler Gaston and Tiana Shai have also teamed up with Alli’ Starr for this upbeat-tempo project. The song has a throbbing bass, sighing background vocals with a seductive hook that fans can dance to. Alongside a crew of professional dancers that compliments her curvaceous figure. Alli' showcases her dancing abilities with an astounding choreography routine. Everything about "More" is designed to draw you deeper into the singer's web of erotic associations. Her upcoming EP "Situationship", will also be putting her flexibility, versatility, and ambition on display. Visit www.hiphopweekly.com for "More" official music video premiere.
About Alli' Starr
Alexzandria Morgan, publicly known as International Recording Artist Alli' Starr, began singing in the church choir at the tender age of 4, instead of going into the family business of doing Mortuary science. Starr decided to follow her love and passion for music. At just 15 years old the East Chicago, IN native, relocated to Las Vegas, where she began to pursue her journey as a professional singer and performer. While singing in church, people would always tell her “You’re a star!” This inspired Alli' to associate herself with who she was truly born to be, a Starr! Though based in Las Vegas, she has become an international viral sensation touring all over the world, opening up and singing backgrounds with various artists including Brandy, Johnny Gill, Chaka Khan, and more. She was also selected as a featured singer for the legendary Barbara Streisand’s backing group at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.- Visit http://www.allistarr.org to read more about Alli' Starr.
About D.Good Publicity
D. Good Publicity is a premier Public Relations Agency based in Los Angeles, CA with over 5 years of history. Our team has a strategic method in handling a variety of media ranging from entertainment, lifestyle, business professional, film and television. D. Good Publicity has grown into a comprehensive Public Relations service provider that specializes in media campaigns, special events, marketing, branding, and crisis management. We strive for results and execute client goals. Visit www.dgoodpublicity.com for more information on D. Good Publicity.
