Fox Agency Celebrates Record Growth in Tech PR Driven by Global Client Wins
Agency PR team increases staff, revenue, and clients by 100% in a year that changed the worldLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated B2B technology marketing agency, Fox Agency has doubled the size and revenue of its PR division in the past year, after winning a succession of new clients in the fast-evolving telco, IoT, digital imaging and travel eSIM markets.
Having taken the decision to specialise in B2B technology just 18 months ago, the award-winning, UK marketing agency has defied the challenging trading conditions caused by Covid-19, and month on month revenue growth has led to a substantial recruitment drive within the PR team.
Sony Digital Imaging Europe, OV, part of Manx Telecom, and BreatheSIM are amongst the recent retained client wins. With expanded global PR remits for existing clients including Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Fellowes Europe, as well as more new business pitches scheduled before the end of the year.
Along with global client wins, Fox Agency has also bolstered its team with multiple hires including the appointment of Natalie Trice as Senior PR Director. Trice has 25 years’ global PR experience working for clients including Epson, HP, CNN, and Nortel. As well as driving successful multi-continent campaigns, she has the extensive team management, training, and coaching experience, that will be key to the growth of Fox Agency’s PR team and the success of its clients.
Spearheaded by Trice, who has an impressive track record in coaching PR professionals and business owners and is also the author of PR School: A Masterclass in Publicity for You and Your Business, Fox Agency has launched its own PR Academy and plans to set a precedent when it comes to recruiting, training, and retaining tech PR talent for the future.
Natalie said: “Having started my career in the world of technology 24 years ago, Fox Agency’s focus on global B2B tech feels like I have come full circle and am back doing what I love – putting tech in the spotlight. As well as working with some great brands, it is exciting to be part of a team of incredibly talented women who are forging careers in tech PR, and I’m confident that the Fox Agency training program we have created will set an industry blueprint. As the agency continues to grow and the world of technology advances further, I’m looking forward to seeing where this journey takes the team and the clients we represent.”
David Clare, Head of PR at Fox Agency added, “Natalie’s vast PR experience, combined with coaching and mentoring skills, will allow her to further build our fast-growing team which now includes Hannah Syers, Senior PR Manager, and Eloise McCormack, our newest PR Executive. While there is no doubt we have been operating in challenging times, the growth in our team reflects significant wins over the past 12-months.”
In the year that Fox Agency celebrates its tenth anniversary, the growth of its PR offering is yet another accolade to add to Fox Agency’s ever-growing list of achievements.
About Fox Agency
Fox Agency delivers the world’s smartest campaigns for world leading B2B tech brands. A truly integrated agency, its services include insight, strategy and consultancy, digital marketing, brand development and activation, web, app and software development, PR, content, social media, and lead generation. Current clients include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, BearingPoint, BOBST, Brother, Fellowes, Learnlight, Leica, Manx Telecom, OV, Sony, and TotalEnergies.
