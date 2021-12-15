FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 15, 2021

Media Advisory District Court in Anne Arundel County will celebrate Drug/DUI Treatment Court graduates

Ten new graduates will celebrate their sobriety and successful completion of a rigorous court-supervised program during a graduation ceremony of the Anne Arundel County District Court Drug and DUI Treatment Court on Thursday, December 16. The program will begin at noon with a luncheon to honor the graduates.

This innovative drug treatment program began 24 years ago in 1997, and in 2005 a program for DUI infractions was added. To date, more than 1,000 individuals have graduated from the program.

Due to COVID-19 protocols in place, a limited number of the graduates’ families and friends will be in attendance, or they will participate via Zoom.

WHAT: Anne Arundel County District Court Drug and DUI Treatment Court graduation ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 1:15 p.m.

WHERE: Anne Arundel County District Court 251 Rowe Blvd., Annapolis, MD 21401 To attend in person, masks must be worn and social distancing is required. Attendance is also available by clicking the Zoom link. https://mdcourts.zoomgov.com/j/1602570150?pwd=R1BuemVBTXROTzRtbXFjQi8va284QT09

WHO: Anne Arundel County District Judge Thomas J. Pryal, presiding Maryland Judiciary Director of Problem-Solving Courts, Richard “Gray” Barton Keynote speaker and program alumni Jillian Johnston

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you want to attend or have questions. All persons being photographed or interviewed should be asked for their consent.

