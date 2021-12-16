Leading Strategic Growth through Peer-to-Peer Learning and Interactive Training
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Invests in Leader and Liaison Development
Throughout our 20 years in business, we’ve invested in building the gold standard for strategic growth programs in the healthcare industry.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies finished 2021 delivering more resources and services than ever to help organizations recover profitable business and market share amid the unprecedented disruption experienced during year two of the pandemic.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
In addition to Tiller-Hewitt’s direct engagement assessing, developing and executing strategic growth and physician retention programs for healthcare organizations nationwide, their team delivers expertise and facilitates peer-to-peer learning via live events, virtual forums, videos, podcasts and website resources for thousands of healthcare professionals - from new physician liaisons to C-Suite leaders in 2021.
“Throughout our 20 years in business, we’ve invested in building the gold standard for strategic growth programs in the healthcare industry,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, MHA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare.
“Our twentieth year coincided with one of the most challenging periods for the healthcare community, so we doubled down on our core commitment to helping leaders and liaisons deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Healthcare leaders and physician liaisons will have even more opportunities for more peer-to-peer learning and training in 2022,” she said.
To meet growing demand and highlight 2022 as “The Year of the Leader,” Tiller-Hewitt will offer both virtual and live training, expand the recently introduced liaison leadership training and introduce two new programs for experienced and rising leaders, all to be announced in January.
As in the past, leaders of organizations were featured as co-presenters to share their insights about the best practices and practical solutions implemented in their organizations in partnership with Tiller-Hewitt. Sessions are presented through continuing education programming offered by industry associations, including:
- American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE)
- Mid-America Healthcare Executives Forum (MAHEF)
- Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development (SHSMD)
- American Association of Physician Liaisons (AAPL)
Their sessions cover a range of topics focusing on how to solve barriers and launch initiatives that accelerate strategic growth, including:
- Battle-Tested Strategies for Leading Strategic Growth with Steen Trawick Jr., MD, CEO/CMO, CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-BossierShreveport
- Pivoting to the New “Better” – Physician Retention Before, During and Beyond the Pandemic with Amy Powell, Director of Provider Recruitment and Retention, Reid Health
- Critical Success Factors for Executing and Optimizing a Strategic Growth Outreach Program
- Building and Leading Your Dream Team, with Brittany Lawson, MHA, Vice President of Operations, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, HCA Healthcare
- Empowerment Through Strategic Execution: It’s Our Time
- The Leader’s Guide to Earning Your Seat in the C-Suite with Cameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer, MS.Medicine and Yonathan Kebede, Vice President of Administration, Lankenau Medical Center
- Liaison-to-Leader Video Series with Lauren Dudley, Chief Operating Officer of Lawnwood Regional Medical Center; Kim Grant, Executive Director of Dayton Children’s Health Partners and more to come
- Friday-from-the-Field Video Series featuring experienced physician outreach professionals nationwide
Tiller-Hewitt also delivered over 2,800 training hours via four multi-day, comprehensive Make-it-Matter Physician Liaison Sales Training Workshops, and introduced training for leaders of liaison and outreach teams during 2021. These comprehensive consultative sales training workshops include live instruction, videos, role-playing, break-outs and interactive exercises.
Tiller-Hewitt’s line-up of services and solutions delivers strategic growth and measurable results: improving physician engagement, minimizing leakage, maximizing network utilization, protecting market share, and growing strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
Access the full range of Tiller-Hewitt’s key strategic growth programs, services and resources at tillerhewitt.com:
- Strategic Growth
- Operational Strategic Growth Readiness Assessments
- Network Optimization and Care Consolidation
- Lean Process Improvement
Data Analytics and Referral Tracking Tools
- trackerPLUS PRM
- Market Intelligence
- Quick Issue Resolution and Accountability
Physician Engagement and Retention
- onboardPLUS and Mentorship
- Rapid Practice Ramp-up
- Provider Family Integration
Physician Liaison
- Physician Outreach/Business Development Programs
- Training
- Program Assessments
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more, visit tillerhewitt.com.
