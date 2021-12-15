Next Century Spirits names Anthony Moniello as their Chief Commercial Officer and announces a new brand division.
Next Century Spirits names current Head of Brands and Creek Water CEO, Anthony Moniello, as their Chief Commercial Officer and announces new brand division.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the continued growth of Creek Water American Whiskey and the expansion of a route to market team, Next Century Spirits (NCS) has decided to invest more heavily in developing a portfolio of owned brands. By leveraging the company’s proprietary technology, which materially reduces time to market for new spirits products, NCS plans to challenge traditional industry practices by launching new brands with innovative strategies.
"With an eye towards continued growth, NCS is excited to announce the appointment of Anthony Moniello as the new Chief Commercial Officer," said Scott Bolin, CEO of Next Century Spirits. "Anthony has been instrumental in building our Creek Water brand through his passion and creative approach to the business. Now, we want him to take our disruptive spirit and infuse it into a new portfolio of brands that we are building."
As CCO, Moniello will lead the newly formed Next Century Brand Group, a new division that will focus primarily on the marketing and sales of Next Century owned brands and key partnerships. In parallel, Moniello will expand and manage distributor relationships and focus on creating bespoke RTM strategies that fit each brand.
“We have developed an exciting pipeline of brands set to launch in 2022 and beyond,” Moniello stated, “Our goal at NCS is to create unique and timely brands and optimize success through a custom RTM strategy for each brand. We will partner with young entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds, culturally relevant celebrities and influencers, and intriguing industry veterans to create a portfolio unlike any other.” As a part of this new venture, NCS will be opening a new office in Fairfield, CT, in early 2022 to support the growth of this new Division.
Moniello joined NCS as Senior Vice-President of Brand and CEO of Creek Water Whiskey from Diageo where he worked for nine years in leadership roles across sales, marketing, and consumer planning. His successful track record deploying brand activation and field marketing activities for innovation brands like Creek Water and industry stalwarts like Tanqueray Gin, Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan Rum, and Don Julio Tequila will help him create and implement a growth model for NCS owned brands into the future.
Moniello will continue in his role as the CEO of Creek Water Whiskey. “We are excited by what we have accomplished so far this year at Creek Water Whiskey with our partner Yelawolf.” Said Moniello, “We have doubled our business, revamped our route-to-market, amplified our marketing efforts and have developed a successful growth plan for well into the future. We are excited to have Creek Water Whiskey be the first brand in our Next Century portfolio as proof of how a great product collaboration can be brought to life and thrive.”
Since its inception in 2018, Creek Water Whiskey has expanded rapidly, gaining distribution across 25 states in the US and has recently began expanding internationally starting with Canada and partnerships in Australia coming soon. Creek Water has also been activated and supported by major customers like Walmart, Total Wine & More, Whole Foods and BevMo. Moniello will continue to oversee relations with distributors, strategic business partners and the salesforce to increase availability of Creek Water globally.
For more information about Creek Water Whiskey or Next Century Spirits, visit creekwaterwhiskey.com and nextcenturyspirts.com
About Next Century Spirits
Next Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques with advanced and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining consistency and high quality resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles for spirits used in everything from craft brands to large, bulk blends.
Our creations have been recognized internationally at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, Pr%f Awards, Sip Awards, ADI, London Spirits Competition, International Spirits Challenge and most recently the World Spirits Award.
About Creek Water Whiskey
From the mind of Slumerican founder and global recording artist Yelawolf, Creek Water is a new American Whiskey breaking traditional brand barriers through grassroots, viral & lifestyle marketing, our unique approach fosters a bond with loyal consumers who have true style and grit.
