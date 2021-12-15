Historical and Cultural Affairs programs in January 2022

(DOVER, Del. — Dec. 15, 2021) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring two special events during the month of January 2022 including a virtual program on the blizzard of 1888 on Jan. 13 and a live concert by Musically Generated Organism on Jan. 14. Both programs are free and open to the public. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2021/12/06/hca-programs-january-2022/.

Historical marker in Lewes, Del. commemorating the blizzard of 1888.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs programs, January 2022

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 “The Great White Hurricane.” Virtual program in which Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter Patrick Ruhl explores the history of the Great Blizzard of 1888 and the tremendous toll that it took on Lewes, Del. and other seaside towns from the Chesapeake Bay to Maine. Program streamed live via Zoom and on the museum’s Facebook page. Reservations recommended. 4 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 Concert by Musically Generated Organism. Americana music. Presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk and the First State Heritage Park. The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 7:30 p.m. Face masks required for all persons over age two. 302-744-5054.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware—the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum (closed Dec. 31, 2021 through the spring of 2022), The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum—tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits, and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

