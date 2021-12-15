Hailios Launches StartEngine Campaign
Hailios has launched an investment campaign on StartEngine, the largest equity crowdfunding investment platform in the United States.
The Eyewitness sensor by Hailios is lightweight, portable, and easy to install. This industry-changing piece of technology will speed up the claims process for policy holders all over the world.
As more Eyewitness sensors are deployed across the world, the data collected will change how hail is studied and recorded. More sensors means more data and a deeper understanding of hail for both insurance companies and meteorologists.
Now you can own a piece of Hailios, the Insurtech startup, thanks to the prestigious crowdfunding platform StartEngine
Hail data guru and Insurtech darling Hailios has launched an investment campaign on StartEngine, the largest equity crowdfunding investment platform in the United States. The crowdfunding campaign makes it possible for investors large and small to enjoy direct ownership in Hailios, which has developed a compact, scalable hail sensor and weather data analysis platform. Having previously raised $2.75 million to perfect its technology and enter the insurance market, the newly launched investment campaign aims to raise an additional $1 million more to accelerate and strengthen Hailios’ position as a global supplier of irrefutable environmental data.
The market potential for Hailios appears to be very large as severe hailstorms have caused over $200 billion in damages this past decade and the problem is accelerating and expanding with climate change. Hailios acts as a third-party data provider for insurance companies, providing vital hail data to insurance providers such as Berkshire Hathaway, AXA Climate, Swiss Re, and Descartes Underwriting.
Having launched in 2017 in the United States, the company is already involved in protecting car dealers, high-value agriculture, municipal buildings and other assets in the United States. Hailios has been gaining traction largely because traditional indemnity-style hail insurance has been expensive, slow and inadequate. Before Hailios came along, though, there wasn’t a feasible, accurate source of hail data to underwrite parametric policies, which enable much faster payouts and more inclusive protection.
Rob McMullan, Vice President of Business & Corporate Development at Hailios, explained that "It’s great to have been chosen to be part of something like StartEngine, which only accepts the most promising startups and has undoubtedly adopted the tough and highly selective mentality of its highest profile advisor, Kevin O’Leary (AKA Mr. Wonderful) from Shark Tank, who is known as a savvy investor.”
“We’ve got things cooking on the residential side that we hope to announce soon, too”, adds McMullan. “That’ll be truly massive”, he says.
The StartEngine campaign is currently open to both US and international investors. To learn more and invest, visit: www.startengine.com/hailios or www.hailios.com/invest
Hailios is an IoT and data analytics company that empowers the insurance industry through real-time, ground-truth weather knowledge. With low-cost hardware and geographically-precise sensing, personnel access the most comprehensive and detailed insights possible in storm activity, helping business owners recover financial loss and find relief from severe convective storms that produce high wind and hail. Additional information about Hailios is available at hailios.com.
StartEngine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 350 companies raise $150M+ from a community of over 250,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.
Contact: Nicole Anthony, 719-285-9121, nicole.anthony@hailios.com
December 15, 2021
