U-Save Car & Truck Rental Announces New Location in Orlando, Florida
Torry Zerilla (U-Save FSM), Sameh and Andrew Girges (Owners), Caleb Smith (U-Save VP, Business Development), Trey Breckenridge (U-Save VP of Operations)
U-Save Car & Truck Rental Orlando announces a grand opening on Monday, November 1, 2021.RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new location in Orlando, Florida. The new location is locally owned and operated by Sameh and Andrew Girges.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of this location and to serve the Orlando market. The Girges family have extensive experience in the auto rental industry and deep roots in the Orlando community,” said Trey Breckenridge, U-Save VP of Operations.
The new franchise is located at 7640 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, offering various safe and reliable rental vehicles.
“We’re excited to announce our grand opening and affiliations with U-Save Auto Rental of America,” said Andrew Girges. “We’re prepared to assist the community by offering low rates and providing quality vehicles to meet their rental needs.”
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.
Location information:
Phone: 888-728-3182
Address: 7640 Narcoossee Road
Orlando, Florida 32822
U-Save Marketing & Communications
U-Save Car & Truck Rental
+1 800-438-2300
email us here