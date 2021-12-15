Travis Recognized for Excellence in Service

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee is honoring Dr. Adam Travis of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) for exceptional service to the state and his fellow Tennesseans with the Governor’s Excellence in Service Award.

Travis is the administrator of the Technical Services Laboratory for TDA’s Consumer and Industry Services (CIS) Division and the interim director of the C.E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory.

“Dr. Travis demonstrates customer-focused service to every customer, every time,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “He is known for his willingness to work across divisions and for his leadership in environmental monitoring, animal health, and food safety.”

“Dr. Travis champions a culture of effective operation, cost-savings, and professional growth for laboratory staff,” CIS Director Danny Sutton said. “During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, he identified more than $100,000 in increased efficiencies and cost savings for the department.”

Travis was instrumental in the establishment of TDA’s new chronic wasting disease laboratory, as well as the Kord Lab’s assessment for international accreditation. Furthermore, he worked closely with Plant Certification staff to develop the laboratory side of Tennessee’s hemp production licensing program, which has seen exponential growth since its inception.

“I’m honored to be recognized in this way,” Dr. Travis said. “The opportunities I’ve had here have enabled me to implement scientific and technical ideas and solutions on multiple projects. My philosophy is to be forward-thinking but remain presently engaged.”

Travis is among 23 state employees receiving the Governor’s Excellence in Service Awards, a program to honor outstanding state employees who are helping transform the way state government delivers services. By exceeding leadership and customer expectations, creating an innovative solution or improving a process or service, these employees are helping provide Tennessee taxpayers with the highest quality service at the lowest possible cost.

Travis began his tenure with the state in 2017. Originally from Woodlawn, Tenn., he graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and minor in biology. He earned his PhD in Bioanalytical Chemistry at Vanderbilt University.