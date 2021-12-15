Phalanx Family Services & The Winter Kickback Initiative 1st Annual Winter Kickback Series “Far South Winter Wonderland”
First-ever Far South Winter Wonderland and outdoor ice-skating rink in the West PullmanCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, December 20th and Tuesday, December 21st, 2021, Phalanx Family Services & The Winter Kickback Initiative will bring a Navy Pier Winter Fest-like experience to the far south side of Chicago for 2 days of family fun with its 1st annual Far South Winter Wonderland at Ralph H. Metcalfe Community Academy located at 12339 South Normal Avenue.
The event will take place both days from noon to 5pm. The event will include holiday activities for all ages. There will be an outdoor ice-skating rink, Santa's workshop, entertainment, games, prizes, food, large inflatable snow globe photo booth, and TikTok Booth. All free to the public. Select West Pullman families will be nominated by local organizations to join city officials, staff, and other invited guests for a special VIP breakfast and ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the event which will be attended by none other than Chicago’s First Lady, Amy Eshleman.
As a demonstration of our commitment to keeping our communities safe and healthy, and fighting COVID-19, Phalanx Family Services is the Chicago Department of Public Health “Healthy Chicago Equity Zone” hub for the Far South Region.
On Monday, December 20th only, COVID vaccinations (and boosters where applicable) will be offered for ages 5 and up.
On both days, COVID resources and information will be made available. Local community organizations are invited to be present and offer additional resources and services on site.
Chicago is home to nearly 50,000 disconnected youth ages 16-24 (opportunity youth). {Thrive Chicago 2017}.
Disadvantaged youth, especially in the Far South West Pullman community of Chicago, have limited positive and free activities in which to participate throughout the year and over the Christmas holiday. Phalanx Family Services & The Winter Kickback Initiative is at the forefront of change on the far south side. Along with its community partners, Phalanx Family Services is determined to change the narrative through ongoing programs, outreach, and activities like the Kickback Series and Far South Winter Wonderland.
We acknowledge the following for their partnership and support of this event: MyChi MyFuture Roseland Initiative, The West Pullman Winter Kickback Team (the West Pullman youth who helped conceive and plan the Winter Kickback Series); Illinois 14th District State Senator, Emil Jones, III; Illinois 27th District State Representative, Justin Slaughter; Chicago 34th Ward Alderman Carrie Austin; Chicago Park District; Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS); the Far South Chicago Coalition (FSCC); Far South Community Action Council (FSCAC); Girls, Inc., and Ralph H. Metcalfe Community Academy generously offered its facility for this event.
Phalanx Family Services is a social service organization whose mission is to assist economically-disadvantaged children & families in the pursuit of self-sufficiency. Founded in 2003, and located at 837 W. 119th St in the West Pullman community, Phalanx Family Services has and continues to help thousands of youth and adults every year address needs such as employment readiness and placement, basic and vocational education, re-entry services, emergency funds, rent & mortgage assistance, youth mentoring, and more through its many workforce programs and wraparound services.
The Winter Kickback Initiative is a partnership project between the Mayor's Office, the Chicago Park District, and local community organizations with the mission of providing safe spaces for youth to create, implement impactful ideas, and provide valuable connections to resources and services - for youth by youth. Phalanx Family Services was one of 15 organizations selected to employ youth to collaborate with, plan, and execute events in 15 high-risk communities identified by the initiative.
Please join us for this first-of-its-kind event and help us spread the word. Let’s embrace our youth and keep them safe while providing resources and fun activities for the entire community. To learn more about Phalanx Family Services and the Winter Kickback Initiative & Series, visit phalanxgrpservices.org and/or explore.mychimyfuture.org
Frackle LLC
Phalanx Family Services
+1 872-201-7522
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook