Sen. Lauren Arthur Files Legislation to Reduce Gun Crimes by Closing the Domestic Violence Loophole

Senator Lauren Arthur Files Legislation to Reduce Gun Crimes by Closing the Domestic Violence Loophole

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, has filed legislation to protect survivors of domestic violence by preventing criminals convicted of domestic assault from possessing a firearm.

“Convicted criminals with a history of violence should not have access to deadly weapons,” said Sen. Arthur. “Too often, victims of domestic violence are killed by their abuser because the law has a loophole allowing these criminals to keep or buy a gun. It’s time to give our brave law enforcement officers the tools they need to prevent these deadly crimes.”

Senate Bill 936 would allow courts to prohibit a person under a restraining order from having or buying a gun while the order is in effect. Senate Bill 936 would also require the courts to inform the Missouri Highway Patrol and the FBI when a person is convicted of fourth degree domestic assault. Additionally, SB 936 would make it a crime for someone who has been convicted of domestic violence to possess a firearm.

