Sen. Lauren Arthur Files Legislation to Reduce Gun Crimes by Closing the Domestic Violence Loophole

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, has filed legislation to protect survivors of domestic violence by preventing criminals convicted of domestic assault from possessing a firearm.

“Convicted criminals with a history of violence should not have access to deadly weapons,” said Sen. Arthur. “Too often, victims of domestic violence are killed by their abuser because the law has a loophole allowing these criminals to keep or buy a gun. It’s time to give our brave law enforcement officers the tools they need to prevent these deadly crimes.”

Senate Bill 936 would allow courts to prohibit a person under a restraining order from having or buying a gun while the order is in effect. Senate Bill 936 would also require the courts to inform the Missouri Highway Patrol and the FBI when a person is convicted of fourth degree domestic assault. Additionally, SB 936 would make it a crime for someone who has been convicted of domestic violence to possess a firearm.

For more information about Sen. Arthur and her legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/arthur.

