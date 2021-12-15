ADMINISTRATOR SAMANTHA POWER MEETS WITH PARTNERSHIP CEO JONATHAN FANTINI PORTER & NESPRESSO CEO GUILLAUME LE CUNFF
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Administrator Samantha Power met with Guillaume Le Cunff, Chief Executive Officer of Nespresso, and Jonathan Fantini Porter, CEO of the Partnership for Central America (PCA), to discuss Nespresso’s engagement with the coalition of business partners of the PCA. During the meeting, Administrator Power thanked Nespresso for their long standing commitment to and investment in Central America as well as their support of the Vice President’s call to action to the private sector to deepen investment in the Northern Triangle. The group talked about Nespresso’s positive impact on climate change and PCA’s innovative cross-industry approach.
They discussed the importance of Nespresso's investment in northern Central America for both the sustainability of Nespresso’s business and in working to mitigate climate change and reduce irregular migration. The parties also discussed the need to press for improved governance in Central America in order to increase private-sector investment, opportunities for smallholder farmers, community resilience to climate change, and gender equity.
The Administrator also outlined ongoing efforts to localize USAID assistance, including the recently launched Centroamérica Local, a $300 million initiative to empower local organizations in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to address the drivers of irregular migration to the United States.
