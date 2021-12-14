2021-12-14 11:10:29.573 Pacific Man's Dinner Purchase Leads to $130,866 Keno Prize

2021-12-14 11:10:29.573

A resident of Pacific was enjoying a meal at Pacific Brew Haus, 220 S. First St. in Pacific, when he decided to purchase an 8-spot Club Keno ticket on Nov. 24.

“I like playing Keno when I’m at restaurants,” the player explained. “So I just played eight numbers.”

After the drawing, he handed the ticket over to the person working at the counter to have her check to see if it was a winner.

His 8-spot play on the ticket had matched all eight numbers drawn and because he added the Double Bulls-Eye option, he won a base prize of $125,000. In addition, all 6-, 7- and 8-spot games also have an automatic rolling Progressive Jackpot, which increased his final prize to $130,866.

“I’ve never won anything that big,” he said. “I’ve never even come close!”

Club Keno is available at social environment locations like restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, and it can also be played at convenience stores, grocery stores and similar Missouri Lottery retail locations.

In FY21, players in Franklin County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $28.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.