RE: Road Closure Guilford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
*UPDATED DESCRIPTION*
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 5 between Coach Rd & Slate Rock Road is closed in the area of Guilford due to a fire hazard.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.