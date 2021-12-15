RE: Road Closure Guilford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

*UPDATED DESCRIPTION*

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 5 between Coach Rd & Slate Rock Road is closed in the area of Guilford due to a fire hazard.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.