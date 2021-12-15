Aspen Distillers Advancing Sustainable Practices in Construction and Distillation
Pitkin County's first distillery will advance sustainable practices through the Living Building Challenge's Materials Petal.ASPEN, COLORADO, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Distillers' design seeks to shine a light on transformative construction and industrial practices through meeting the Living Building Challenge, one of the most rigorous green building standards.
The Living Building Challenge’s Materials Petal fosters a supply chain economy that is non-toxic, ecologically restorative, and transparent — moving our future built environment toward materials that are regenerative and have no negative impact on human and ecosystem health.
The imperatives in the Materials Petal were incorporated even before construction of the distillery. The demolition plan of 18,000 sq/ft of dilapidated buildings and infrastructure included beneficial reuse of much of the material and integration of the waste back into an industrial loop diverting material away from the landfill.
On a parallel track during the demolition phase, the design team was completing drawings and specifications for all materials to be utilized in the new construction. An example of an adaptation to materials typically used for such a facility is the choice of wood construction. Wood was chosen for its lower embodied carbon footprint as opposed to concrete and steel. The project further involved the step of sourcing FSC lumber — the gold standard to certify that the wood is sourced from forests that practice environmental and social responsibility.
The specifications for the project specifically require avoidance of industry Red List materials, which all too commonly exist in current building practices. Red List materials contain chemicals and elements known to pose serious risks to human health and the environment. All materials were qualified and further sourced within the required radius for Living Economy Sourcing to minimize the overall carbon footprint of Aspen Distillers.
Quality distillation is directly linked to modern manufacturing processes even though the spirits industry mostly as a whole has tried to evocatively link its methods to historical practices. Shying away from highlighting modern distillation methods in production tours mirrored the appeal of the winery landscape. Aspen Distillers is turning that notion on its head by making sustainable design, efficiency and automation equally appealing.
The ultra-stylized, modern production equipment conserves water at every step, was manufactured in the Mountain West and utilizes a continuous column technology found in premium production facilities. The equipment has been operationally tested and was used to produce an early expression of Aspen Vodka. The equipment is now in storage awaiting delivery and final installation at the distillery.
ABOUT ASPEN DISTILLERS
Aspen Distillers was founded by Matthew Patel who assembled an ecosystem of talent to develop the first distillery in Pitkin County. The project is inspired by Aspen’s natural beauty and is rooted in its commitment to protecting the environment, corporate responsibility and sustainability. Aspen Distillers uses the highest quality local ingredients and exacting production methods, while achieving maximum sustainability. Acknowledging that not everyone can or will adopt the rigorous parameters of The Living Building Challenge, Patel invites others to follow the endeavor. “Hopefully businesses and individuals will find ways to introduce more sustainability into their everyday lives and operations. Ultimately, the goal is to celebrate and support well-being and the environment in the valley and beyond,” says Patel.
PRESS CONTACT:
Kaylee Harter
Aspen Distillers
kharter@aspendistillers.com