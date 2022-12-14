Aspen Distillers Facility Nears Completion
From concept in June of 2018, the first distillery in Pitkin County and home of Aspen Vodka, is almost complete.ASPEN, COLORADO, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Distillers custom-designed and fabricated industrial process equipment arrived in early December, signifying that construction on Pitkin County’s first distillery is nearing an end after four years of design, planning and construction.
The site, which is the home of Aspen Vodka, transformed rapidly after the framing of the distillery began in mid-June, drawing the attention of cyclists and pedestrians along the Rio Grande Trail. The completed building is now clearly visible by motorists traveling along Highway 82.
“When Aspen Distillers and Anderson Mason Dale Architects set out to design the distillery, the goal was to allow the development to integrate into the stunning Rocky Mountain context with humility,” said Aspen Distillers founder Matt Patel.
As construction nears completion, it is clear that the goal has been achieved.
“The Aspen Distillery is becoming that which we’d hoped from the beginning. It is a facility rooted in place, inspired by the extraordinary landscape in which it is located, and shaped by the
textures, materials and building forms of the Roaring Fork Valley. And it reflects a true
commitment to the stewardship of the land and environment of which it is a part.”
David Pfeifer, president and principal of Anderson Mason Dale Architects said.
The dramatic mountain ranges and ecological systems of the Roaring Fork River Valley governed all aspects of the design, both aesthetically and functionally. Every decision was an informed response to solar orientation, wind patterns, and natural hydrological patterns.
The project set the unique and ambitious goal of achieving the Living Building Challenge, a rigorous green building certification, leading the way towards a more regenerative building future. The facility is fully electrified, carbon negative and 100% of the water used will be treated on site and returned to the Roaring Fork River cleaner than when taken. On-site agriculture will support local food production.
The equipment arrived on three semi trailers and was rigged into place by the Aspen Distillers team. Designed with the most advanced modern engineering, Aspen Distillers will operate as efficiently as larger commercial systems. The system will recover 3.5 times more alcohol than traditional equipment on the market.
“Aspen Distillers’ design is one the most detail-oriented projects that I have consulted on. The uniquely creative design that combines efficiency and sustainability makes it a must-see for those in the industry” said Patrick Kelty, president of VITOK Engineers. Kelty has more than 30 years of experience and has played a role in almost every new distillery or major expansion for almost all of the major beverage distillers in North America.
The specialized rectification columns will allow Aspen Distillers to achieve the desired purity and proof for the premium Aspen Vodka in a single pass. The team is currently reconnecting the equipment and will begin distilling spirits in Pitkin County in the coming weeks.
ABOUT ASPEN DISTILLERS
Aspen Distillers was founded by Matthew Patel who assembled an ecosystem of talent to develop the first distillery in Pitkin County. The project is inspired by Aspen’s beauty and is firmly anchored in the “Aspen Idea” — first articulated in the 1940s — that human beings reach their highest level when the mind, body and spirit are empowered by nature’s beauty. Aspen Distillers has built its foundation on a commitment to protecting the environment, corporate responsibility and sustainability. The distillery will meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification and will go through a one-year audit governed by the International Living Future Institute to meet the Living Building Challenge, the most rigorous award for regenerative building practices.
