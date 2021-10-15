Aspen Distillers Takes the Living Building Challenge
Pitkin County's First Distillery Slated to Open in 2022ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three years of careful planning and a detailed review and final approval by Pitkin County Community Development and the Board of County Commissioners, construction began in August 2021 on Aspen Distillers. The first distillery in Pitkin County will also be the world's first distillery with the prestigious designation of meeting the Living Building Challenge, the world’s most rigorous green building rating system.
ASPEN DISTILLERS | THE LIVING BUILDING CHALLENGE
The lofty goal of the Living Building Challenge is to create a world where buildings operate as efficiently as flowers – rooted in place – harvesting their own energy with onsite renewables, operating with closed loop water systems, existing pollution free, and minimizing impact through the use of materials that are local, salvaged, and free of harmful chemicals.
While Aspen Distillers Founder Matt Patel acknowledges that not everyone can or will adopt the rigorous parameters of the Living Building Challenge, he invites others to follow the endeavor.
“Hopefully businesses and individuals will find ways to introduce more sustainability into their everyday lives and operations. Ultimately, the goal is to celebrate and support well-being and the environment in the valley and beyond,” Patel said.
Guided by the stringency of the Living Building Challenge and using nature as the ultimate measuring stick, Aspen Distillers will exceed the LEEDv4 requirements for new construction and will attain LEED Platinum certification. Aspen Distillers is partnering with Denver, Colorado companies Anderson Mason Dale Architects and Group14 Engineering through each step of this venture, from design and construction to future operation.
SITE DEMOLITION | SUMMER 2021
Not only will the distillery prioritize sustainability in its construction and operation, it also prioritized sustainability during site demolition. The project commenced with creating an inventory of available materials scheduled for reuse as part of a prebuilding audit of the entire site. After outreach to the community, the metal roofing from an onsite barn was entirely salvaged and reused on a hay barn locally in Carbondale, and the barn siding was salvaged and used at Anderson Ranch Arts Center for a new entrance feature. Structural timbers, trusses, electrical panels and salvageable building materials were also reused on local area building projects.
After the Pitkin County audit, it was determined that the project recycled, reused and diverted over 90% of the demolition material from the landfill, consistent with Living Building Challenge requirements. This far exceeded the 25% goal set by Pitkin County’s “Green Halo” program to encourage the reuse and recycling of demolition waste materials. Cindy Houben, Director of Pitkin County Community Development, states, “Matthew Patel and his team are walking their talk and benefiting the entire community by preserving resources. This type of planning is exactly what Pitkin County needs.”
Please follow the progress of the construction of the first distillery in Pitkin County at aspendistillers.com or on Instagram @aspendistillers.
ABOUT ASPEN DISTILLERS
