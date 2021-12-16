Create Family Memories to Last a Lifetime at Clearwater’s Magical Winter Wonderland
The 28th Winter Wonderland opened on December 4, 2021 on the Church of Scientology's Osceola Courtyard in downtown Clearwater
The Clearwater Community Volunteers, founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology, has been building and manning Winter Wonderland for 28 years
For almost three decades, our Winter Wonderland has been creating joy as a safe, family fun festival.”CLEARWATER, FL, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter Wonderland, Downtown Clearwater’s magical Holiday Village, is open! Create family memories to last a lifetime at the beautiful, festive and safe village, from now until December 23 from 6 pm to 9 pm. Clearwater’s Winter Wonderland, located at the corner of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater, is sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and manned by the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV).
“For almost three decades, our Winter Wonderland has been creating joy as a safe, family fun festival,” said Mrs. Pam Ryan Anderson, chairperson of CCV. “This Holiday ‘village’ is every child’s magical playground where they can visit with Santa and his elves, ride the Winter Wonderland train, and take a spin on the human gyroscope.”
Families are encouraged to take photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, at the photo stations, under the giant Christmas Street with plenty of presents and “snow”, or with their little ones on the carousel and with big and small kids on the “Wonderland Express”. Nightly entertainment is featured on the beautiful stage with an Alpine backdrop. Winter Wonderland is lit up with thousands of holiday lights decorating 98 Christmas trees.
To help keep families safe, there are six hand sanitizer stations throughout Winter Wonderland and masks are available for any who wish to wear one.
There is no cost to attend Winter Wonderland. However, guests are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped gift or non-perishable food items to help families in need. There is a small charge for some activities and the food items at Rudy’s Café. For more information, please visit ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteer:
Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. Known for its large signature events, CCV produces the huge Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman Park, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and “Winter Wonderland”. CCV gets its inspiration from the quote by Scientology founder, L Ron Hubbard, "Love and Help Children." CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 28 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League and The Children's Home, Inc., the oldest orphanage in Tampa.
