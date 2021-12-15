Wolf trapper education classes coming to many regions in Idaho this winter

Wolf trapper education classes are being offered by Idaho Fish and Game in the Panhandle, Clearwater, Southwest (Nampa and McCall) and Southeast regions in Dec. and Jan. Online registration is now open!

Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class.

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to setting wolf traps.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.

Students must pre-register for a wolf trapping class online . The cost is $9.75.

A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.

Only one class is required for certification.

Wolf trapper education classes are in high demand and are usually taught just a few times a year in most regions - so if you need a class, sign up now!

Below is the schedule in each region along with direct links to sign up.

Panhandle Regional Office, 2885 W Kathleen Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Saturday, Dec. 18, noon. – 5 p.m.

Capacity is 25

Details and register here.

Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th St., Lewiston

Sunday, Dec. 19, noon. – 5 p.m.

Capacity is 25

Details and register here.

McCalll Senior Citizen Center, 701 1st St, McCall

Saturday, Jan. 8, noon. – 5 p.m.

Capacity is 30

Details and register here.

Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello

Saturday, Jan. 8, noon. – 5 p.m.

Capacity is 20

Details and register here.

Southwest Regional Office - Nampa, 15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa

Sunday, Jan. 9, noon. – 5 p.m.

Capacity is 50

Details and register here.

To see a list of all scheduled wolf trapper education classes, click here.

For a list of all scheduled trapper education classes, click here.

COVID-19 precautions

Class sizes are limited to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Additional class protocols or class cancellations may occur should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.

For more information about these classes, please contact any of the regional Fish and Game offices in the Panhandle (208) 769-1414, Clearwater (208) 799-5010, McCall (208) 634-8137, Pocatello (208) 232-4703 or Nampa (208) 465-8465 offices.