Daytona Beach’s Three Most Popular Golf Packages Driving Interest in 2022
Daytona Beach is an idyllic winter and spring destination, offering players the promise of great weather, an array of golf options, and good timesDAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daytona Beach is one of Florida’s fastest rising golf destinations, combining nearly 20 courses with the area’s abundant off-course attractions to lure players to the “World’s Most Famous Beach.”
As group leaders plan their 2022 trip, Daytona Beach is an idyllic winter and spring destination, offering players the promise of great weather, an array of golf options, and good times. As tee sheets begin to fill, here are three of Daytona Beach’s most popular golf packages.
-- LPGA International is Daytona Beach’s most acclaimed facility and many players in search of a stay-and-play package gravitate toward a 3-night/2-round offer from the LPGA Holiday Inn. Located just minutes from LPGA, golfers enjoy a round on the Jones and Hills courses, in addition to a complimentary breakfast buffet, starting at $397. The convenience of staying so close to LPGA, combined with a myriad of restaurant options within a well struck 5-iron of the hotel, make this one of the area’s most popular deals.
-- The allure of the beach is powerful and the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort offers golfers the best of both worlds. Groups can stay in one of the area’s most prominent hotels, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, and play the Hills Course at LPGA and Spruce Creek Country Club, which is home to America’s largest private fly-in community. The package starts at just $308.
-- The Shores Resort & Spa allows golfers to build their own package, pairing one of the area’s finest accommodations properties with courses such as Daytona Beach Golf Club, home to 36 holes, including the Donald Ross-designed South Course, the Club at Pelican Bay, Oceans Golf Club and more.
The qualities that make the area so popular with leisure travelers - one of the nation’s premier beaches, Daytona International Speedway, outstanding local cuisine and abundant cultural and eco-activities - help enhance the Daytona Beach golf experience.
For more information on a Daytona Beach golf trip, visit DaytonaBeach.golf.
Chris King
Kingfish Communications
+1 843-685-1364
email us here