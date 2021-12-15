PennDOT Names Highway Maintenance Manager for Montgomery County

King of Prussia – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it has named John Clancy as the new Highway Maintenance Manager in Montgomery County.

“I would like to congratulate John on this well-deserved promotion. John brings with him innovative ideas for streamlining operations maintaining state-owned roadways throughout Montgomery County,” said PennDOT Acting District 6 Executive Louis Belmonte. “His expertise and extensive understanding of operations will play an integral role in PennDOT’s growth and success for well into the future.”

In this position, Clancy will lead more than 100 employees, manage a budget of $33 million, and oversee all maintenance activities on more than 750 miles of state highway and 2,400 snow-lane miles in Montgomery County.

Clancy began his career with PennDOT in 2008, working as a transportation equipment operator. He was promoted to several roadway positions, most recently serving as assistant highway maintenance manager, before being promoted to senior highway maintenance manager.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

