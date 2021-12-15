PennDOT to Replace Barnsley Road Culvert Over Branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham Township

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 3, 2022 on a project to replace the culvert carrying Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, Barnsley Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Media Road and Herrs Mill Road beginning Monday, January 3, 2022 through the completion of the project scheduled for early April 2022.

During the closure, Barnsley Road motorists will be directed to use northbound Route 272 (Christine Road) and Baltimore Pike. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Built in 1930, the current structure will be replaced with a new box culvert and carries an average of 2,322 vehicles a day.

Barnsley Road culvert is one of six structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County; and

Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County

Other structures scheduled for replacement/rehabilitation include the following:

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;

U.S. 1 and I-295 Interchange ramps;

5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County; and

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.

