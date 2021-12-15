Cedar Valley Region Laborshed Studies Released

Communities Iowa's Cedar Valley region, including: Cedar Falls-Waterloo, Grundy Center, Independence, New Hampton, Shell Rock, and Waverly have had Laborshed studies completed and the results published. The studies for all of these can be found on the LMI Laborshed page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed) including aggregated region results (Cedar Valley Regional Partnership).

The study results are available in highly visual and interactive formats using data visualization software from Tableau and ArcGIS. Additionally, executive summaries in PDF file format can be accessed for each area as well using the drop-down menus on the Laborshed web page.