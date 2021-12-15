Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Pre-files Property Tax Protections

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has pre-filed legislation to protect homeowners from runaway property tax assessments. Senator Luetkemeyer’s proposal to cap assessment increases will be considered during the 2022 legislative session, which begins Jan. 5.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer has filed legislation to protect property owners from excessive assessment increases.

With property reassessment slated to occur throughout Missouri in 2022, Sen. Luetkemeyer’s legislation, Senate Bill 680, would limit assessment growth to the greater of 5% or a rate equal to inflation. A companion measure, Senate Joint Resolution 39, would place a ballot question before voters to allow the Legislature to cap assessment increases.

“Reigning in excessive property assessments has been one of my top priorities since 2019, when some Missourians saw their tax assessments double or even triple,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “This legislation builds on reforms passed two years ago and would prevent Missouri homeowners from seeing another dramatic jump next year.”

During the 2020 legislative session, Sen. Luetkemeyer successfully advanced legislation requiring physical inspections before large increases could be imposed, and ensuring property owners have sufficient time to appeal assessment increases. In Missouri, property assessments occur on a two-year cycle, with increases taking effect during even-numbered years.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.