Galleon’s XSR2 Family of Rugged Computing Products Achieves TEMPEST SDIP-27 Level A Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon’s XSR2 family of rugged computing products have been fully evaluated and certified per the criteria outlined by the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Formal TEMPEST Certification Scheme, against Level A of the NATO Standard SDIP-27.
TEMPEST is a U.S. National Security Agency specification and a NATO certification tasked with the primary goal of ensuring security-sensitive hardware is properly shielded against unlawful activities and those looking to obtain confidential information. TEMPEST “Level A” represents the strictest NATO standard and is often referred to as “FULL” in its protection against compromising emanations, eavesdropping, and other illegal spying activities in close physical proximity.
Hugh Tarver, Business Director for Galleon Embedded Computing, states “This is an exciting milestone for Galleon and the XSR product line. Further to the encryption capability built into the XSR2, TEMPEST Level A certification helps mitigate risk for our customers, enhances overall confidence, and ensures the highest level of security has been met by this standard."
Galleon Embedded Computing is a globally positioned world-class leader in the development of high-performance, high-quality storage solutions and small rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices. Galleon's offerings range from commercial-grade products for benign environments to ruggedized conduction-cooled products deployed in severe environments. With physical locations in Europe as well as North America, Galleon Embedded Computing's competitive advantage is empowered by its global reach, extensive network of relationships, and uncompromised product quality.
To learn more about the XSR2 line of rugged computing products, click here.
If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:
North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com
Europe and ROW
Hugh Tarver
Phone: +44 7501 378664
Mail: htarver@galleonec.com
For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com
