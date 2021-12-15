Upgrade skill & education or many may lose jobs or close Business in the next three years - Dr. Prakash Bhosale
EINPresswire.com/ -- While talking to the working professionals & entrepreneurs group program, Dr. Prakash Bhosale shared his studies that almost 32% of businesses are closing down because the owner has not upgraded their skill & education as per constant change, challenges, disruption happening in the industry. At the same time, corporate working professionals are having a 63% possibility to lose their jobs if they don't upgrade their skills & education.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale said, after the Covid, the industry scenario has been changed drastically, and harder to survive either in a corporate job or in business, so keeping upskilling becomes a must. Unfortunately, still, 90% of our university syllabus is not matching with current industry requirements. So even after getting a degree from the university, candidates need to keep acquiring skills. Because of cost-cutting, nowadays corporate companies don’t want to spend on training the employee. They are preferring to upgrade people and for those who are not upgrading themselves, the companies are asking them to leave their jobs.
The same thing applies to small business owners. If the owner of Business does not upgrade himself, then such businesses become incompetent and close down within 3 years and that rate is very high like more than 32%
Fortunately, there are many ways and options available to upgrade ourselves. The first way is to upgrade for free by using the internet, YouTube, etc. The business owner can spend 30-45 minutes daily to make a plan to learn new skills. Distance education is flourishing like anything and it is another golden opportunity. All such universities are UGC approved & their degrees are even eligible for government jobs and to appear in the exams like MPSC, UPSC, etc. Distance learning universities are delivering high-quality updated Study material l via the LMS process when the candidate can learn as per their convenient time.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a columnist and renowned writer who delivers many lectures on a career plan, entrepreneurship, and online education to various entrepreneurs, student groups.
