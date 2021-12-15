Submit Release
Prime Minister’s greetings to Bulgaria’s Prime Minister

LITHUANIA, December 15 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has sent a message of greetings on behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania to Kiril Petkov on his appointment as Bulgaria’s Prime Minister.

‘Let me assure you that the Government of Lithuania is ready to continue to work with you in strengthening the existing bilateral ties between our countries and our successful partnership within the European Union and NATO. In the context of the complex challenges that the European Union and NATO face today, close cooperation between the Member States acquires special relevance. I hope to proceed our joint efforts towards a safe, prosperous, and open Europe and our Neighbourhood, reads Prime Minister’s letter.

