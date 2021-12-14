Government Lays Out Future Plans For Saskatchewan Libraries

CANADA, December 14 - Released on December 14, 2021

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the completion of the province's first-ever Provincial Public Library Sector Plan. This plan was created in collaboration with Saskatchewan's 11 public library systems, representing more than 300 public library branches around the province. The plan will support the libraries systems working in collaboration with each other and the Ministry of Education to meet the needs of Saskatchewan residents now and into the future.

"I am pleased to see the advice given to government through this comprehensive plan," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "A stronger Saskatchewan library system means easier access to critical resources for the public."

The Provincial Public Library Sector Plan 2022-2027 consists of five main priorities:

Build and maintain library systems that support the current level of services and promote growth.

Plan for technological changes that will augment library services and provide additional resources for residents.

Build and develop library services and programs with Indigenous peoples in the spirit of reconciliation.

Support the literacy development of all of Saskatchewan's citizens.

Provide accessible and welcoming community spaces through infrastructure development.

The Public Library Sector Plan was developed in consultation with Saskatchewan public library systems, using feedback gathered from Saskatchewan residents.

In 2019, over 5,800 residents provided their feedback on a library engagement report. That report was developed after meetings with public library stakeholders, and the majority of respondents supported the themes identified in the report.

The Public Library Sector Plan can be found at publications.saskatchewan.ca.

Results of the public survey can be found on saskatchewan.ca.

