PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - In the HouseNovember 8, 2021A Concurrent Resolution disapproving the&nbsp;Environmental Quality Board regulation (#7-559) on CO2 budget trading program. (D05988)(Editorial Note: Final action by the House on this resolution must occur within 30 calendar days or 10 legislative days following its date of report from committee, whichever is later.)

