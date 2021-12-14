House Resolution 149 Printer's Number 2298

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study the costs and methods for permit holders to comply with the proposed revisions to General Permit PAG-07, General Permit PAG-08 and General Permit PAG-09 called for under Pennsylvania's Phase 3 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan and to provide for a moratorium on revisions to General Permit PAG-07, General Permit PAG-08 and General Permit PAG-09 until the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee reports its findings and conclusions to the House of Representatives.