House Resolution 19 Printer's Number 0185

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - A Resolution honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing the week of January 18 through 24, 2021, as "Martin Luther King, Jr., Week of Remembrance" in Pennsylvania.
