PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 25507, on that portion of State Route 3006 over the Kinzua Creek in the census-designated place of Westline, Lafayette Township, McKean County, as the Westline Veterans Memorial Bridge.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.