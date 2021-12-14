House Bill 371 Printer's Number 0343

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act designating the portion of Pennsylvania Route 837, also known as Duquesne Boulevard, between Center Street in the City of Duquesne, Allegheny County, and Hoffman Boulevard in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, as the Clifton P. Pitts Memorial Highway.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.