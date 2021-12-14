Submit Release
House Bill 371 Printer's Number 0343

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act designating the portion of Pennsylvania Route 837, also known as Duquesne Boulevard, between Center Street in the City of Duquesne, Allegheny County, and Hoffman Boulevard in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, as the Clifton P. Pitts Memorial Highway.

House Bill 371 Printer's Number 0343

