House Bill 37 Printer's Number 1019

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in licensing of drivers, further providing for learners' permits and for examination of applicant for driver's license; in rules of the road in general, further providing for prohibiting text-based communications, providing for prohibiting use of interactive wireless communications devices and imposing penalties; and, in operation of vehicles miscellaneous provisions, further providing for the offense of homicide by vehicle and for the offense of aggravated assault by vehicle.